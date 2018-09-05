£50,000 and still counting from this year’s Crazy Hats walk in Kettering

More than £50,000 was raised by this year’s Crazy Hats walk at Wicksteed Park.

Despite having to postpone the original date in March due to snow, between 1,600 and 1,700 people turned out for the rearranged event on May 13.

The sun shone for the ‘Super 16th’ walk raising money to improve breast cancer care in the county and charity founder Glennis Hooper was delighted to see so many people there.

Walkers of all ages as well as dogs took part wearing an array of colourful hats and their efforts have raised £51,000 with sponsorship money still coming in.

Glennis is thrilled that the walk has raised so much money, which is a similar amount to last year’s total.

And the Crazy Hats team is already looking ahead to next year’s walk, which will once again take place at Wicksteed Park on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Glennis from Wellingborough said: “Next year will be walk number 17.

“And we are so pleased that Wicksteed have allowed us to use the park in May, they have been so good to us over the years.

“We love the walk because it attracts everyone, it is a real family affair.”

To see our picture gallery from the walk, click here