23-year-old driver died after collision with stationary trailer on Kettering industrial estate
Police confirmed the driver died shortly after the collision
A 23-year-old man has died following a collision on an industrial estate in Kettering.
The incident happened on Tuesday (January 24) just after 6am, on Telford Way Industrial Estate, when a white Renault Kangoo Maxi travelling eastbound in Telford Way was in collision with the front of a stationary trailer, which was parked in the road, according to Northamptonshire Police.
Sadly, the driver of the Renault – a 23-year-old man, died shortly afterwards, police confirmed.
Officers now want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000047037.
The surrounding area was affected by traffic delays during the morning, including Kettering General Hospital.