100 days left for Northamptonshire businesses to access free intensive support programme from SEMLEP

Time is running out for businesses to access a free intensive support programme designed to help them achieve sustainable long-term growth.

Across the South East Midlands, hundreds of firms have risen to new heights with support from SEMLEP’s Growth Curve programme since its launch at the beginning of 2020.

But with funding for the programme coming to an end, businesses only have 100 days left from Wednesday, March 22, to take advantage of free support from Growth Curve advisers.

Time is running out for businesses in Northamptonshire to access fully-funded support through SEMLEP's Growth Curve programme

SEMLEP growth hub manager Vicky Hlomuka said: “This programme has provided invaluable support and training for local businesses, putting them on track for future growth during an incredibly difficult period.

“Business leaders can have one-to-one meetings with our expert advisers to help them plan for the future and learn about important funding opportunities.

“Growth Curve also includes university-led masterclasses which are run in partnership with the University of Bedfordshire, Cranfield University and the University of Northampton.

“We’re proud to have helped hundreds of businesses to boost their growth and want as many organisations as possible to take advantage of Growth Curve’s expertise before the programme comes to an end.”

Firms which have already benefited from Growth Curve support include audio visual solutions teams, online content creators, architects and interior designers, healthcare staffing organisations, security technology installers, accountancy firms and activity centres.

As part of the programme, a virtual workshop, designed to help company owners plan for business growth in the new financial year, will be held from 10am to 1pm on Thursday, March 30.

It will enable business owners to review their current position, identify new business opportunities, products, services and markets and realise how to finance and resource their future growth.

Growth Curve is open to businesses which are experiencing or projecting high growth in the next two to three years, have a minimum of two employees and a current annual turnover of £100,000 with projected 20 per cent annual growth minimum.

The Growth Curve programme will finish on June 30.

To find out more about the workshop and to register for the event visit https://www.semlepgrowthhub.com/business-ready-for-2023-24/

