Research reveals what Brits REALLY think about ads

The research reveals there's a growing feeling of ad fatigue | Shutterstock

A leading AdTech company has released new market research which highlights how Brits really feel about ads - and the truth reveals that people are tired of them.

Opti Digital released the results of its study yesterday (25) - and it shows that 44.6 per cent of users in the UK stated that the main improvement they would like to see for a better ad experience on websites and apps is simply fewer ads.

It comes at a moment when publishers face mounting pressure to diversify revenue streams amid declining traffic and falling CPMs, all while maintaining user trust.

Three-quarters of U.K. users report leaving websites overloaded with ads, the highest rate among the countries surveyed, including Spain and the U.S.

These findings underscore the urgent need for publishers to rethink ad density and find the right balance between monetisation and user experience.

Magali Quentel-Reme, CEO of Opti Digital, said: “Publishers should focus on encouraging users to download their app version, as app users tend to be more loyal and engaged.”

“It’s essential to provide a seamless, well-designed ad experience within the app to keep this audience satisfied, protecting their loyalty while also maximising advertising revenue potential.”

The findings also presented an encouraging opportunity for paid content in the UK as these audiences are significantly more willing than US users to pay for ad-free access.

For example, 12.6 per cent of UK respondents said they would prefer to subscribe rather than view ads, compared with just 3.7 per cent in the US.

This suggests that publishers in the UK could explore paid or hybrid content models, though adoption may be gradual.

At the same time, it highlights a challenge: audience expectations differ across markets, making it essential for publishers to tailor their strategies by geography.

“While paywalls may seem like an attractive option for publishers, only 3 to 12% of users are willing to pay, which is far from sufficient to rely on as a primary revenue source in today’s challenging landscape,” Magali added.

“The key is to strike the right balance by implementing a mix of monetisation strategies, such as direct deals, rewarded ads, hybrid pay models, and high-impact, minimally disruptive formats, while continuously monitoring results and keeping only what proves effective.

“At Opti Digital, we empower publishers with the nimbleness to iteratively enhance their user experience while optimizing monetisation.”