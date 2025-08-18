As night time set in, spectacular bursts of orange light in the distance were drawing near as we stood portside on the moving yacht while enjoying the last few sips of champagne before bed.

But despite being tired after the indulgence of another four-course extravaganza from Chef Alistair's wonderful dinner menu, turning in was the last thing on our minds as the phenomenon we were witnessing was an erupting Mount Etna, one of the world's most active volcanoes on the east coast of Sicily.

Watching in amazement as the bright shooting lava rose like a fountain above the peak, my wife and I agreed that only when sailing with SeaDream Yacht Club had we ever experienced such once-in-a-lifetime events.

SeaDream's mantra is 'It's yachting, not cruising', and although the concepts are similar, I now completely understand the difference between the two.

SeaDream is an independent company with two identical yachts, SeaDream I and II | SeaDream Yacht Club

For starters, SeaDream is an independent company running just two identical yachts - SeaDream I and II - both of which are smaller than even the tiniest of cruise ships and each with a capacity to hold a fraction over 100 guests.

The fact there are almost as many crew makes the yacht experience much more personal, with everyone from the hotel manager to poolside bartender able to familiarise and greet guests by name from the moment you step onboard.

Inside a Yacht Club Stateroom | SeaDream Yacht Club

On what other commercial voyage are you greeted by the captain? In my experience, none, but here we were on SeaDream being welcomed by a smiling Captain Kristian, from Finland, who would be in control of our seven-day 'Greece and Italy Discovery' voyage from the port of Civitavecchia in Rome, all the way to Athens and its historic landmarks.

Our delightful journey between the two capital cities would slow life down a notch while taking in the captivating island of Capri before venturing along the stunning Amalfi coast to discover Positano and Amalfi itself, then heading towards Sicily and the Greek leg of our journey, stopping at Itea and picturesque Hydra, a small island nestled in the Saronic Gulf, with a spectacular sail down the iconic Corinth Canal sandwiched in between.

After a seamless 'champagne-fuelled' check-in, first job was to unpack and re-acquaint ourselves with the undeniable elegance of SeaDream I, whom we had the pleasure of sailing on previously in the Caribbean, and it didn't take long to find a seat at our favourite 'Top of the Yacht Bar', where Nicholas was waiting to serve up some of his finest cocktails.

Opting for an aperol spritz to quench the thirst, we ventured to one of the yacht's outdoor Balinese Dream Beds, where we relaxed, put our feet up and sat in awe taking in our lavish surroundings, excited for the amazing journey we were about to embark on.

Despite the yacht being relatively small in size, measuring just over 100 metres in length with five passenger decks, our Yacht Club Stateroom was as luxurious as any high-end accommodation you'd find at sea.

Dining outdoors on SeaDream is a picture-postcard experience | SeaDream Yacht Club

There's a large living area with sofa, chair and cocktail table with ample space for belongings in the drawers, cupboards and wardrobes, as well as a built-in dresser with writing desk and 55-inch flat screen TV. Most staterooms offer a choice between twin beds or a queen.

The perk of sailing with SeaDream is that you are close to all the amenities onboard, with our stateroom just a few short steps away from the pool and one small flight of stairs from the haven of the SeaDream Spa, Fitness Centre and Library.

Naturally, like on all luxury vessels, you're never too far away from being able to grab an alcoholic beverage, especially considering the in-room refrigerator is stocked up daily with drinks of your choice.

A sumptuous beef dish served onboard | SeaDream Yacht Club

There's no coffee machine, but that doesn't matter when you can simply dial '9' each morning and request fresh lattes be brought to the room. Ours arrived piping hot within minutes to provide the perfect 'wake-up'.

Staterooms don't have balconies either, but do you really need one when you can be on the outside decks within seconds? An ocean view window was more than enough for us to enjoy the beautiful scenery.

While on the theme of early rising, the complimentary sunrise yoga sessions led by the brilliant spa team were a welcome boost, providing the perfect revitalisation for mind and body before breakfast.

Wining and dining on a SeaDream yacht provides gastronomical experiences that live long in the memory, and for us it was all thanks to executive chef Alistair and his 16-strong team in the galley, which runs like clockwork covering breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Guests can enjoy use of the water toys on SeaDream, which includes a fun water slide | SeaDream Yacht Club

While a variety of omelettes, pancakes, French toast, smoothies and, at my wife's special request, avocado milkshakes were enjoyed to start the day, along with the choice of three courses and other tasty dishes offered at lunchtime, accompanied by frequent wine top-ups courtesy of 'Snoozemaker' somelier Nemanja, it's Chef's diverse and exciting dinner menus that are the pinnacle of dining on SeaDream.

With a changing menu each evening alongside a selection of 'always available' signatures and dishes with optional wine pairings, there are far too many highlights to mention, but if I had to name a few it would be the risotto with grilled prawns, tuna sashimi and crab and avocado tartare for best appetisers, with the slow-roasted whole duck, succulent beef wellington, juicy lamb cutlets and the 'king of steaks', chateaubriand, as the standout mains.

Many cocktails were enjoyed at 'Top of the Yacht Bar' | SeaDream Yacht Club

SeaDream is also known for its generous offerings of caviar, with copious amounts of the upmarket delicacy making welcome appearances throughout the voyage, as guests were invited to top their bellinis while mingling during pre-dinner captain's cocktails and while listening to informative port talks by club director Nick.

So onto our voyage, and after arriving in Capri and enjoying a brief mosey around the Marine Grande, we spent most of our first afternoon by the pool admiring breathtaking views of the island while enjoying Kir Royale cocktails, with glasses topped up frequently by the attentive crew.

Next was a brief call at Positano, the cliffside village on southern Italy's Amalfi coast which, with its dramatic vertical landscape and colourful cascading buildings, wouldn't have looked out of place on a picture postcard.

Cocktails can be enjoyed on the Balinese Dream Beds while marvelling at the incredible views | SeaDream Yacht Club

On a couple of days when port rules allowed, we were able to enjoy the yacht's 'water toys' which allowed supervised use of the jet ski, banana boat and unlimited goes on the fun water slide, which brought frequent squeals of delight before the crashing sounds of unceremonious splashes into the sea.

There was a special treat for guests in Amalfi, with Chef Alistair hosting a morning 'Chef's Walk', where we were led to a charming family-run food store to sample some of the finest Italian salami, prosciutto ham and, of course, limoncello, as the area is renowned for its incredible lemons. We also couldn't turn down the opportunity of trying one of the town's famous lemon sorbets, which is a must for Instagrammers!

In Sicily, buoyed by the previous night's Mount Etna display, we anchored in the bay of Giardini Naxos, where a shuttle bus was arranged to escort guests to the entrance gate of Taormina town up to Castlemola and its stunning viewpoint.

All set for a night sleeping under the stars | SeaDream Yacht Club

Heading towards Greece, the voyage's only sea day allowed us to spend some quality time on the yacht, with the evening providing us with yet another unique experience - 'Sleeping Under the Stars' - where the Balinese beds are transformed at night offering guests the chance to stargaze and enjoy a blissful slumber under the night's sky.

Luckily, as we had booked early, we managed to secure the prime 'front bed' spot with its own private area looking out to sea, with only the sounds of the calm rippling water and fresh ocean air floating around our ears.

Donning our gifted SeaDream-branded pyjamas, just one of many surprises left in our stateroom each evening, it was pure heaven, with an epic night's sleep culminating in the beautiful morning sunrise.

I've visited many Greek islands in the past, but Itea, path to the famous archaeological site of Delphi, and Hydra, known for its rugged charm, spectacular scenery and prohibition of motorised vehicles, were unfamiliar to me. And although we just had a day to explore each one, they both left me intrigued and wanting to discover more.

Incredible views while sailing through the Corinth Canal | SeaDream Yacht Club

There were so many special moments to savour, but saving the best for last and providing the most romantic moment on our voyage was the spectacular 45-minute transit through Nero's Corinth Canal, the most famous waterway in Greece connecting the Gulf of Corinth in the Ionian Sea with the Saronic Gulf in the Aegean.

So narrow, but so dramatic and another reason why SeaDream separates itself from the rest. Apart from breathing in, my only other tip would be to just enjoy the moment!

If there's one thing I learned from this voyage it's that with SeaDream it's not unreasonable to expect the unexpected. Add to that the unbelievable crew, who go above and beyond to give you the finest service at sea, it makes sailing with them an incredibly special experience indeed that will live long in the memory.

TRAVEL FACTS

A six-night ‘Greece and Italian Discovery’ voyage between Athens and Rome departs 11th October 2026 on SeaDream I. Prices from £4,206 per person including all meals and drinks, use of watersports marina, port fees and gratuities. Call SeaDream Yacht Club on 0800 058 4818 or visit the SeaDream website.