Book a place on rail trips to literary landscapes - including Bronte country and Shakespeare's Italy

Beautiful view of traditional Gondola on Canal Grande with historic Basilica di Santa Maria della Salute in the background on a sunny day in Venice, Italy

To help celebrate, Rail Discoveries, one of the UK’s leading escorted rail tour providers, has compiled its top picks of tours that explore the destinations that inspired literary greats such as Shakespeare, Robert Burns and the Brontë sisters via a selection of curated tours.

Lake Garda All Inclusive – 10 days from £1,499 per person

This 10-day tour is guaranteed to provide an unforgettable journey across Northern Italy.

Guests will discover the home of Shakespeare’s Othello in Venice, where they will cruise along winding canals on a gondola as well as explore the city’s medieval narrow lanes on a guided tour.

The journey also includes a visit to Shakespeare’s fair Verona, giving passengers the opportunity to soak up its culture as well as visiting Juliet’s famous balcony. The escorted tour features visits to Lake Garda’s surrounding towns and islands.

Price: £1,499 per person. Includes 9 nights hotel accommodation and 24 meals. Price based on departing on October 8 2022. For more information or to book, please call 01904 527180 or visit www.raildiscoveries.com

Edinburgh & the Highlands by Steam – six days from £649 per person

The six-day tour allows travellers to lose themselves in the historic streets and rural landscapes of Scotland that inspired poet Robert Burns.

Beginning in Edinburgh, travellers can partake in a range of activities that celebrate the work of the writer from the famous Burns Monument to the Writer’s Museum.

From Edinburgh, guests will travel to the highlands by rail where they can bask in Scotland’s perfectly preserved rural beauty.

Price: £649 per person. Includes five nights hotel accommodation and seven meals. Price based on departing on 2nd October 2022. For more information or to book, please call 01904 527180 or visit www.raildiscoveries.com

Yorkshire by Steam – five days from £419 per person

Passengers begin their Yorkshire adventure on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales in Harrogate.

The journey continues through some of North Yorkshire’s most picturesque towns and cities from the historic city of York to the quaint village of Howarth.

Brontë fans will be particularly enthused by the wonderfully dramatic landscape of the moors, that feature in Wuthering Heights and Jane Eyre.