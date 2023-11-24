Landal Kenwick Woods is set in abundant greenery as far as the eye can see.

A relaxing rural haven with fantastic facilities, first-class food and abundant greenery as far as the eye can see, Landal Kenwick Woods is the ultimate woodland holiday retreat.

Perched on the edge of the stunning Lincolnshire Wolds, this tranquil family resort is a winning mix of leisure, glorious countryside and charming coastline, with plenty to do on resort and a host of exciting days out just a short scenic drive away.

Whether you’re enjoying a round of golf, spa serenity or strolling along tree-lined country lanes, downtime in this peaceful woodland setting is deliciously addictive.

A three-bedroom Stamford Spa lodge with hot tub at the heart of the park.

With a range of accommodation, many boasting hot tubs, after exploring the wondrous Wolds and quaint, neighbouring towns by day, it’s simply heavenly heading home to stargaze in blissful bubbles, listening to the nocturnal sounds of the stilling forest.

Our lodge for the weekend, a three-bedroom Stamford Spa at the heart of the park, impressed with a double ensuite bedroom, two comfy twin bedrooms, bathroom with bath, open plan lounge with flat-screen TV, fully equipped kitchen and an enclosed, furnished decking area.

Comfortable, sociable, and spacious enough for six guests, it was the ideal base for an al fresco family catch-up, hot tub and deck ensuring we spent many memorable hours unwinding in the fresh country air.

Awaking to a full English breakfast outdoors each morning courtesy of my father-in-law, our adventures began with a trip to the coast, where unbroken sunshine, endless golden sands and fish and chips by the beach saw us fall under Mablethorpe’s traditional seaside spell in no time.

Comfortable, sociable and spacious enough for six guests, the Stamford Spa lodge is the ideal base for an al fresco family catch-up.

With two enthusiastic teenagers in tow, after a spin on the fairground and a competitive round of mini golf, we plunged into an adrenaline-fuelled afternoon at one of the UK's largest aquaparks for the ultimate wet and wild obstacle challenge.

Tackling giant slides, climbing walls, trampolines, and a thrilling spinning water cyclone on a quest for the Total Wipeout crown, Lincolnshire Aquapark’s giant 105x25 metre inflatable waterpark had us in raptures, working up an appetite for a hard-earned supper back at Landal Kenwick Woods.

Overlooking picturesque parkland just a pleasant stroll from our lodge, Keeper’s Conservatory Bar and Fairways Restaurant had all the ingredients for a memorable family meal out.

Open from morning until late evening for relaxed drinks, friendly service and hearty, freshly prepared food, a glass of wine on the bar’s lush lawns was the perfect aperitif to three mouth-watering courses in Fairways -homemade scotch egg, succulent ribeye steak with chunky chips, roasted tomato and mushroom, followed by warm apple and cinnamon Belgian waffles for dessert.

Landal’s swimming pool at Kenwick Woods.

On the moonlit walk home, owls hooting high above us, we planned to swim off our indulgence at first light in Club Spa’s 20-metre heated pool, with perhaps a little pampering to boot.

Magical me time with an outdoor hydrotherapy pool, complete with bubble beds and soothing jets, fully equipped gym, fitness classes, Juniper’s Eatery and Evergreen Spa, offering a rejuvenating selection of luxurious body, beauty and wellness, the park’s leisure complex is brilliant for recharging your batteries.

Up with the lark for a pleasant two-mile walk into Louth, a quaint Georgian town with a confetti of pubs, cafes, restaurants and shops – by noon, we’d succumbed to the ultimate spa seduction of Landal’s swimming pool, jacuzzi, sauna, tepidarium, steam room, foot baths, ice cave and showers, followed by a doubles match of tennis in the sunshine.

This, and other Active activities aplenty, including body zorbing, sea scooters and archery, are available for all ages to enjoy, whilst Kenwick Golf Club, situated right beside the resort, welcomes golfers of all abilities on its 18-hole, par 72 course, indoor and outdoor driving ranges and putting greens.

The Stamford Spa lodge has open plan lounge with flat-screen TV, fully equipped kitchen and an enclosed, furnished decking area.

The Wonderful Wolds

If country walks, hidden valleys and whispering woodlands sound worthy of packing a flask for, exploring the rolling hills, footpaths and cycle trails of the Lincolnshire Wolds during your stay is an absolute must.

Passing through picturesque villages and idyllic market towns, with a confetti of cafes and traditional pubs along the way, whether you’re meandering along with gentle streams, birdwatching or simply drinking in the unspoilt scenery this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty showcases, Landal Kenwick Woods has some of Britain’s finest countryside right on its doorstep.

Just eight miles from the park, we spent two days filling our camera roll with captivating wildlife and breathtaking landscape, mixed with afternoon tea and even an old school picnic on a blanket by the brook, enhanced by rare butterflies and skipping dragonflies.

Stepping back in time to marvel at much bigger wings, we ended a memorable afternoon with a visit to Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre - based on a 1940s RAF Lancaster Bomber Airfield - enjoying a history lesson along with a taxi ride in an authentic Lancaster Bomber.

Offering a range of unique accommodation to suit all parties, from cosy two-person open plan hot tub retreats with free standing bath, to pet-friendly pads and spacious luxury lodges sleeping eight, whether it’s romance, rambling or a family reunion, look no further than Landal Kenwick Woods to see Lincolnshire at its loveliest.

A double en-suite bedroom in the Stamford Spa lodge.