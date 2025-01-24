Swansgate Shopping Centre announces The Daylight Centre Fellowship as Charity of the Year 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Swansgate Shopping Centre is delighted to announce The Daylight Centre Fellowship as its Charity of the Year for 2025.

Throughout the year, Swansgate will engage in various fundraising activities to support the vital work carried out by The Daylight Centre Fellowship in Wellingborough and the surrounding areas.

Established in 1994, The Daylight Centre Fellowship is dedicated to standing against homelessness, poverty, and social exclusion. Their mission is to prepare adults impacted by these challenges for healthier, happier, independent, and purposeful futures.

The charity offers a range of essential services, including:

Swansgate Shopping Centre

Community Hub: A welcoming space accessible to all, providing practical support, a community café, and a Support Hub offering advice, information, and referrals. Foodbank: Supporting individuals and families in crisis by providing up to four days' supply of food, household items, and toiletries. Daylight Shop: A charity shop offering a wide range of pre-loved items, with all proceeds directly supporting the charity's services. Veggie Patch: A thriving community garden project where volunteers grow fresh fruit and vegetables. Produce from the garden supports the Daylight Foodbank and community café, helping to provide healthy meals and fresh ingredients for those in need. Sarah Heighton, Operations Manager of The Daylight Centre Fellowship, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership: "We are thrilled to be chosen as Swansgate Shopping Centre's Charity of the Year for 2025. This collaboration will not only raise essential funds but also increase awareness of the challenges faced by many in our community. Together, we can make a significant impact in combating homelessness, poverty, and social exclusion in Wellingborough."

Fiona Stevens, Marketing & Tenant Liaison Coordinator echoed this sentiment, stating: "Partnering with The Daylight Centre Fellowship aligns with our commitment to supporting local initiatives that make a real difference. We look forward to a year of successful fundraising and community engagement to support the invaluable work of this charity."

Throughout 2025, Swansgate Shopping Centre will host a series of fundraising events and activities, encouraging shoppers and the local community to participate and contribute to this worthy cause.

The Daylight Centre will be in the Shopping Centre on the 30th of January promoting their foodbank.

Daylight Centre Logo

Find out more about the charity on their website: https://www.daylightcf.org/

