A new concept in animal care is opening its doors this week in Kettering.

Pets at Home will be opening its new concept Pet Care Centre at Kettering Retail Park, off Carina Road, on Friday (November 15).

With both the Kettering Vets for Pets practice and the Northall Steet Pets at Home relocating to the combined location, the new Pet Care Centre has expanded to become a comprehensive, one- stop destination for all pet care

Pets at Home have invested nearly £1 million in refurbishing, enhancing and futureproofing the Kettering Pet Care Centre to help offer local pet owners the best care, services and experience for their pet.

To celebrate the new Kettering Pet Care Centre, the vet practice owners, Chris Willis and Sarah Scott, along with Pets at Home store manager Clarise Kelly, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and launch event. The celebration will feature an array of fun free activities, including face painting, goodie bags and plinko games.

Additionally, Pets at Home will host a Golden Bone competition on Friday morning where the lucky ‘pawticipants’ who find the five golden bones hidden in Wicksteed Park will each win a £50 Pets at Home gift voucher.

The brand-new Pet Care Centre gives local pet owners access to a brand-new concept store offering a range of specialist services and an in-store experience that’s tailored to the needs of pets. The new look store includes a team of highly trained pet care advisors who are on hand every day to support with free advice, including flea and worm subscriptions, free weight checks and pet food consultations, as well as fitting services for dog coats and harnesses.

There will be a dedicated nutrition hub with an increased range of fresh, frozen and raw food options to reflect the diverse feeding choices on offer in today’s market.

The store will also feature an expanded health centre making it easier for customers to manage their pet’s everyday healthcare needs, including licensed medications and easy access to free pet weighing scales.

There will be a pet adoption centre and pet food bank donation point, in partnership with the Blue Cross, and a small animal pet village.

The vet area will include seven spacious consultation rooms; a separate waiting areas and wards for dogs, cats, rabbits and exotics; an isolation facility and upgraded in-house laboratory facility; an upgraded imaging suite, including a state-of-the-art ultrasound to allow for cardiac scans; two separate operating theatres; and a dedicated dental suite.

The first appointments will be available on Monday (November 18).

Store manager Clarise Kelly said: “We’re over the moon to unveil our brand-new Pet Care Centre in Kettering. With a fresh look and feel, enhanced range of services and an upgraded in-store experience, we’ve got everything the local community needs to keep pets happy,

healthy and safe.

"We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome in new and old customers to come and see the changes. Our knowledgeable team of pet care advisors have all been specially trained to help support customers in the best way possible – from expert harness fitting to nutrition advice, we are here seven days a week.”

Practice owners Chris Willis and Sarah Scott at Vets for Pets Kettering, said: “Since opening our practice 15 years ago, we are thrilled to announce our move to a beautiful, purpose-built facility that places patient wellbeing at the centre of all we do. This has been a four-year journey to find the ideal location and design a practice from the ground up for our patients, clients, and team.

"Our new facility also includes The Gracie Suite, a heartfelt tribute to our beloved first practice mascot, Gracie, who remains forever in our hearts.

“We look forward to welcoming back our loyal clients and are excited to meet new ones as we enter this next chapter. Sharing the space with Pets at Home means we can offer our clients a complete, wrap-around pet care service.

"It’s a privilege and an honour to be part of our local community and to continue supporting local people and their pets.”