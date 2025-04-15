New charity superstore opens in Market Harborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Age UK Northamptonshire and Age UK Leicester Shire & Rutland are thrilled to announce that their new Superstore at Valley Road in Welland Business Park, Market Harborough LE16 7PS will open at 11am on Friday 18th April. The Superstore is the first joint venture between the two independent charities and will raise vital funds to support older people across both regions.

The spacious new store which is easy to find with plenty of parking will offer a wide range of pre-loved items including clothing, furniture, books, and home wares. All proceeds from the store will directly support services and support that make a real difference to older people in Northamptonshire, Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland. Every year the two charities, Age UK Northamptonshire and Age UK Leicester Shire & Rutland, help a combined total of nearly 40,000 older people and their families. These services include befriending, combating loneliness, free information and advice and benefits assessments.

Chief Executive of Age UK Northamptonshire, Chris Duff said “It is a very exciting new development. Age UK Northamptonshire is very pleased to be working with Age UK Leicester Shire & Rutland. The team has done a fantastic job in getting it ready so quickly, presenting it so well and finding great stock for customers. They have done everything they can to make sure the new store will be very popular."

Tony Donovan, Executive Director of Age UK Leicester Shire & Rutland, said “Securing a destination for our new Superstore in Market Harborough represents a significant step forward for Age UK Leicester Shire & Rutland. This development enables us to expand our retail operations while reinforcing our commitment to supporting older people across the region. The proceeds generated through this store will directly fund essential services and projects that make a meaningful difference in the lives of local older people. We are excited to bring this new venture to Market Harborough and to strengthen our connection with the local community.”

Come and take a look inside our fantastic Superstore. Donations always welcome.

Both charities encourage customers and donors to visit the Superstore and look forward to many years of successful trading together.

Find out more about Age UK Northamptonshire by visiting their website www.ageuknorthants.org.uk or call 01604 611200.