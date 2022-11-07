Lots of goodies in the M&S Beauty Advent Calendar

Available in-store and online from today, this carefully curated edit of 25 products has been created with beauty lovers in mind, making the perfect treat for yourself or for a loved one ahead of the festive period.

This carefully curated edit of 25 products has been created with beauty lovers in mind, making the perfect treat for yourself or for your loved ones ahead of the festive period. Designed with reusability and affordability at the heart, this year’s Beauty Advent Calendar features a mirrored box design, ideal for storing all your favourite beauty products.

Including everything you need to look and feel your best this Christmas, the Beauty Advent Calendar is the perfect way to test and try the very best of M&S Beauty, with a selection of incredible third-party brands alongside bestselling M&S own-brand products.

his year’s Beauty Advent Calendar contains the following:

SKINCARE

Origins Checks & Balances Frothy Face Wash

This Works In Transit Camera Close-Up Moisturiser

Emma Hardie Midas Touch Revitalising Cream

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel

NUXE Merveillance Lift Powder Cream

Lumene Nordic-C Sleeping Cream

REN Radiance Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream

PRAI Beauty Ageless Eye Tight Uplift Serum

Ultrasun Lip Protection & Care SPF 30

BATH & BODY

Apothecary Meditate Body Wash

L’Occitane Dry Skin Hand Cream

Fragrance Society Hand & Nail Cream

MAKE UP

Clinique High Impact Mascara

Eyeko Limitless Long-Wear Pencil Eyeliner

Autograph Colour Balm Lip Shine in Peach

NAILS

Nails INC Be Your Inc.redible Self (in two shades)

FRAGRANCE

Discover Warm Neroli Eau De Toilette

Shay & Blue Black Tulip

HAIR

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Advanced Clean Dry Shampoo

Philip Kingsley Elasticizer Deep Conditioning Treatment

Philip Kingsley Body Building Weightless Shampoo

Philip Kingsley Body Building Weightless Conditioner

Aveda Botanical Repair Intensive Strengthening Masque