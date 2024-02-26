Meet Guide Dogs at the Newlands Shopping Centre this weekend and find out how you can get involved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff, volunteers and dogs from the organisation will be situated near Boots at the Centre from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

Gail Pajak, Volunteering Coordinator for Guide Dogs, said: “We’re looking forward to meeting people in Kettering this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“At Guide Dogs, we have nearly 80 different volunteering roles, so there’s lots of ways you can support our charity.

A guide dog looking at their owner

“We’re particularly looking for new people to join our Kettering supporter group, which is a social group who help raise awareness and funds for our charity locally.

“Joining one of our local supporter groups, who operate across the country, is a great way to meet new people and have fun, whilst supporting a life-changing cause.

“If you’d like to find out more, please come and meet us on Saturday and find out how you can get involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are 2 million people living with sight loss in the UK and this number is set to double by 2050.

Every day 250 people start to lose their sight in the UK. This is equivalent to one person every six minutes.

Over the years, Guide Dogs has developed a wide range of services with and without dogs to support people living with a vision impairment.

As a charity, Guide Dogs is almost entirely funded by donations, and is the world’s largest assistance dog organisation.