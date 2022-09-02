MacMillan cancer charity backed by M&S - including new products and 5p donations for every coffee and slice of cake in its cafes bought in September

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 13 years, the company has raised £23 million and this September it will add to the total by donating 10 per cent of proceeds from the sale of every item in-store from the Macmillan line, including the recently introduced Colin the Caterpillar™ Cake Jar.

From dropping your regular coffee into your basket, to treating yourself to a Macmillan-themed bunch of flowers or new tea towels, there’s loads of products in store that enable you to support the charity and get involved in the event.

In every M&S café, 5p will be donated for every slice of cake or cup of coffee sold so you can still take part in a coffee morning by meeting a mate for a break – or by resting your legs while out shopping. There’s even a special Colin The Caterpillar™ Roundel cake to try out.

The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is on September 30.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...