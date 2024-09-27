Good news on the horizon in Corby town centre as new tenants in line for former Barclays and Posh Paddy's units
Queen’s Square has had four empty units during recent months – the former Wilko’s, Barclays, Posh Paddy’s and Littlewoods.
Last week it was announced that B&M has taken on the Wilko unit.
And now it has emerged that both Posh Paddy’s – which closed overnight in June – and Barclay’s have potential tenants lined up.
This newspaper understands firms have made offers on both units, although no contracts have yet been exchanged. Workmen are currently in the former Barclay’s to strip it of its banking furniture.
There are no details of who might take up the units but local rumours have suggested a big-name fast-food brand may be interested in one of them.
A bookmakers is also set to open in the former Game unit which shut over the summer.
Town centre manager Dan Pickard said: “We have offers on both units but we still have a way to go before contracts are exchanged.
“We’re incredibly pleased to welcome B&M to Corby. We had been looking at all kinds of options for the unit as it’s so large so we were really pleased to be approached by B&M.”
Sadly there is still no movement on the big Littlewoods unit on the other side of the square, which is owned by Frasers Group, parent company of Sports Direct and other big brands. The firm had promised to open a new shop before the pandemic, but that never came to fruition.
