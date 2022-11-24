Grab a bargain but beware of scammers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday (photo: Adobe)

There are more than one million searches every November for best Black Friday deals.

And an estimated £3.95 billion will be spent by Britons on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, stores dropping prices to historically low levels for these days.

Black Friday enthusiasm offers the idea that every bargain is worthwhile, making it necessary to step over other customers to get to it!

But, according to Which? research, this isn't usually the case!Some six months before Black Friday, 85 per cent of items are the same price or less expensive.

In fact only three of 119 products monitored are at lowest cost on Black Friday.

So, if you're thinking about participating in this year's sales, make sure you look out for fake discounts.

It’s understandable UK residents are more and more concerned about their finances and how to cope over the coming months.

Many of us are worriedly wondering how an increase in cost of living will impact the Christmas season.

With this in mind, private pension provider Penfold has investigated how much money will be spent and how much debt people are willing to get into this Christmas.

It’s easy to be tempted into rushing to bag a bargain so beware of the pitfalls.

During the Christmas shopping season, shops frequently try to convince you to sign up for store credit cards.

Signing up might possibly qualify you for a discount but these frequently carry exorbitant interest rates and subpar rewards.

Also known as cash advances, Payday Loans are short-term loans with fees and interest rates ranging from 100 per cent to more than eye-watering 400 per cent.

November on average sees 28 per cent increase in demand for Buy Now Pay Later methods of payment.

According to recent data, 60 per cent of people have utilised BNPL services in some capacity but 66 per cent of consumers think using such is "financially dangerous".

E-commerce data analytics and sourcing software company www.SourceMogul.com, which analyses 20 million-plus products each month to determine pricing trends, also considered Black Friday.

Data reveals only 18 per cent of products are cheaper against their historic price trends while 25 per cent of products are actually more expensive!

But there are still ways to grab a bargain, the frugal team at NetVoucherCodes.co.uk sharing ten top tips for shoppers to follow to grab the best deals while saving some extra cash.

They advise start early, have a plan, ignore impulse buys, use discount codes, research prices, make accounts in advance, check returns policies, remember Cyber Monday, don’t use debit cards and monitor social media.

Always beware of Black Friday fraud and fake websites, warns Sam Whillance, an expert at online e-commerce platform Deal.Town.

"Steer clear of deals that seem too good to be true, look for privacy policies, check Secure Sockets Layer certificates, check websites accept credit cards, beware spelling and grammar mistakes, look for phone numbers and addresses.