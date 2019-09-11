Queen Mother's former home goes up for rent in Northamptonshire with a rare chance to look around country mansion

Thornby Grange, an elegant country house in Northamptonshire, was reputedly twice let to the then Duke and Duchess of York in the 1920s and 1930s. The royal couple later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother revisited the house in the 1980s on one of her trips to the county. Built as a hunting box in the Queen Anne revival style and with period features throughout, it is set in private landscaped grounds in the south west of the village of Thornby - around 12 miles from Northampton. Emma Stead of Savills estate management company said: “Opportunities to rent a historic country house of this kind in this part of the world are few and far between. "It was designed for entertaining with a grand reception hall at its heart and has 16 bedrooms in all, so there’s plenty of room for family and guests." P​rofessional gardening services are included in the rent which is around £5,000 a month. Thornby Grange is to let, part furnished, for a minimum term of one year through Savills Lincoln and Fox Bennett.

