It's all about capturing the 'wow' moments, and while gazing for miles across the beautiful Derbyshire Peak District underneath the glowing hazy blanket of the late summer sun, I wouldn't have wished to be anywhere else in the world.

Accompanied by my wife and pet greyhound Jojo, we had arrived early in the evening stocked up with a weekend's worth of supplies for an August bank holiday break at Pingle Cottage, one of the luxurious countryside boltholes owned by Chatsworth Escapes in the quiet and remote setting of Carlton Lees.

While excited to get out and about and explore the stunning surroundings with long dog walks and visits to nearby attractions, we were equally keen to immerse ourselves in the comfort of our cosy rural retreat, wasting no time to crack open a bottle and unwind in our finest PJ's and slippers while listening to nothing but the sweet sounds of nature drifting around our ears.

With a capacity to sleep up to four people, it was clear our converted heritage cottage would provide ample space for the three of us, with its stylishly furnished Scandinavian interior perfectly blended with the building's obvious old-world charm and modern day amenities.

Pingle Cottage with its beautiful Peak District backdrop | Chatsworth Escapes

They include a smart open plan living and dining area, all the mod-cons in a fully-equipped kitchen and high-speed Wi-Fi, something you don't always get in the depths of the countryside, but the property also remains true to its rich local history thanks to its rustic wooden beam features, shamelessly exposed stone masonry and wonderful 17th Century architecture.

With space to tuck the car neatly by the front door, making it easy to transfer belongings, only the main entrance and an additional twin room occupy the lower level at Pingle Cottage, with the main living space upstairs, as well as a large ensuite double bedroom which opens directly to the rear garden.

Pingle Cottage has an open plan living area and kitchen | Chatsworth Escapes

And despite its remote, yet incredibly peaceful location, with only the adjoining Rye Croft Cottage sharing the stunning parkland views, access to the famous Chatsworth Estate is just a short drive or scenic walk away, where the heart of the area's historic culture, numerous walking trails and fresh seasonal delights on local food menus await.

Due to the kind and 'warmer-than-usual' weather, much of our time was spent relaxing in the cottage's secure private garden, which was good news for 'four legs' as she happily spent her time sniffing around and flaking out on the lush grass for some much-needed naptime, always safe in the knowledge that we were close by.

Whether it was smoked salmon and scrambled eggs with coffee for breakfast, or pizza with a few glasses of wine for our evening meal, we never tired of sitting outdoors whether it was to eat, drink, chat the hours away or play cards while overlooking the panoramic scenery of rolling hills, dark green forests and grazing deer. During the winter months, however, guests may find the warmth of the cottage's indoor log burner more appealing.

The large ensuite bedrooms opens directly onto to the garden | Chatsworth Escapes

As well as its strong links to the Chatsworth Estate, Pingle Cottage also provides the perfect base for visiting the wider Peak District, with nearby attractions in the busy towns of Bakewell and Matlock close by, such as the Heights of Abraham, the 60-acre hilltop family attraction in Matlock Bath providing nature, history and adventure rolled into one thanks to its iconic cable car rides, woodland trails and underground cavern tours.

Wishing to leave the car behind, we chose to spend our first full day on foot, treating Jojo to a scenic walk along the gushing River Derwent towards the sprawling grounds of Chatsworth House, the regal home of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire.

There, we ambled around the immaculate gardens, refreshed ourselves over a mini-picnic and lazed in the sun to marvel at the extravagant water features and giant sculptures while constantly admiring the grandeur of the stately home.

The cottage's fully-equipped kitchen has all the mod-cons | Chatsworth Escapes

With our pooch in tow, we weren't able to venture inside the house, but cottage guests who wish to explore further during their stay can add multi-entrance tickets to their booking which allows unlimited visits to the house, gardens and nearby Chatsworth Farmyard and Adventure Playground.

Wearily returning after a full day of walking, we stayed up late to watch a film after deciding that the second day's agenda would a more sedate affair, involving a leisurely breakfast and short journey to Matlock to see the cascading Lumsdale waterfall before quenching our thirst with a couple of refreshing beverages at the dog-friendly Bentley Brook Brewing Company.

For dining options away from the cottage, there are plenty of eateries to choose from on the Chatsworth Estate, including the popular Cavendish Hotel in Baslow, the recently refurbished Pilsley Inn and the more traditional Beeley Inn, all of which serve up delightful seasonal menus using locally-sourced ingredients 'celebrating the land'.

Chatsworth House, home of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire | thetravelsofmrsb

I'd also recommend taking a bit of Chatsworth home by visiting the impressively-stocked Chatsworth Farm Shop just outside Pilsley, where at the end of our stay we picked up several hearty treats before making the short journey home.

Although sad to be returning to the real world and leaving the tranquility of Pingle Cottage behind, we were pleased that, living in Nottinghamshire, we didn't have far to drive, reflecting on how lucky we were to have this beautiful part of the world practically on our doorstep.

TRAVEL FACTS

Chatsworth Escapes covers all cottages, the Pilsley Inn and Beeley Inn. Pingle Cottage sleeps up to four people and is priced from £230 per night.

Offer: When a return stay in a cottage is booked within 14 days of a guests' stay, they can receive 20 per cent discount with the code 'LATE20'. For more information and to book visit the Chastworth Escapes website.

Heights of Abraham, Matlock Bath - A spooktacular half term fun event takes place from Monday 20th October to Sunday 2nd November as the attraction takes on a scary theme with ghostly goings on, spooky spirit tales and pumpkins galore. For more information and other autumn/winter events visit the website.