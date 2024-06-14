PICTURED: Ten beautiful lakes and reservoirs in Northamptonshire perfect for relaxing walks

Although the weather is not making June feel much like summer, it is still good to get out in the fresh air so many of us will be wondering where to go for a ‘summer’ stroll.

Besides its undulating countryside, Northamptonshire is filled with charming lakes and reservoirs perfect for an afternoon out, wandering around and admiring the views. Although, ramblers are warned to never enter open water, unless during an organised session, where safety measures are in place.

Here, we count down ten pretty pools of water near our town for some (hopefully) sunny inspiration.

Ten lakes and reservoirs in Northamptonshire We've picked out ten lakes and reservoirs in Northamptonshire. Do you know these locations?

Stanwick Lakes Stanwick Lakes was voted the most popular lake in Northamptonshire according to Tripadvisor. One reviewer said: "The lakes, the wildlife, wild flowers and scenery are stunningly beautiful and the whole place is lovingly looked after."

Pitsford Reservoir Pitsford Reservoir is another highly regarded pool of water in the county. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: "Wonderful scenery and a great circular walk - about six miles all round. Flowers and birds abound. Your problems roll away! Thoroughly recommend."

Corby Boating Lake Corby Boating Lake is a short walk outside the town centre but has plenty of space for a parking as well as an on-site cafe, perfect for family days out