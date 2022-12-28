Not long to go now before 2023… this year has gone by fast, hasn’t it?

We wanted to compile a list of winter walks for you to embark on for when you are finally feeling ready to walk off all that Christmas food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who better to consult than our local walking expert and founder of the Northamptonshire Walks website, Dave Askew?

These winter walks come highly recommended by our resident walking expert, Dave Askew.

He has warned that fields are currently very muddy at the moment so town and village walks are perfect for this time of year.

Pack a flask of tea or hot chocolate and amble around some easy hard paths, admire residents’ Christmas lights and perhaps stop by a local pub and treat yourself to a few dishes from their festive menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are some Northamptonshire town and village walking routes to enjoy this winter:

1. Towcester town centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Towcester Town Centre walk comes highly recommended by our resident walking expert, Dave Askew.

Distance: 3 miles (4.82km).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Time to walk: One hour.

Towcester, which is eight miles away from Northampton, lays claim to being the oldest town in Northamptonshire with many Iron Age artefacts having been uncovered there. Dave describes it as a “small town with a big history” - I couldn’t have put it better myself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This walk takes you down the riverside and through Towcester’s historic Watling Street, where you will be able to marvel at retailers’ Christmas decorations. You will be able to stop off at St Lawrence’s Church,where you may be able to catch a Christmas carol concert, or The Plough Pub for a pint.

The route also takes you past Bury Mount Motte, the Towcester Mill Brewery and a short stretch of the Grade II listed Towcester Watermeadows, which Dave warns will be muddy this time of the year so bring your wellies if you take on this walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Towcester town centre walk can be found at https://northamptonshirewalks.co.uk/northamptonshire-town-village-walks/walk-23-towcester-town-centre-a-short-walk-back-in-history/.

2. Higham Ferrers town centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Distance: 2 miles (3.22 km).

Time to walk: One hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This walk is all on hard paths and is centered around the High Street and Heritage Trail so it is very easy to follow.

This walk starts near The Saffron Moat, which is locally known as ‘the cup and saucer’ because water is supplied to it by a spring. The route then takes you past Chichele College, which is believed to have been supplied fish from The Saffron Moat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This trail also takes you past the site of Higham Castle and The Church House, which is one of the oldest buildings in the own and believed to be linked to former American President George Washington.

Many of the old buildings on this walk are linked to Henry Chichele, who was born in Higham Ferrers and later became the Archbishop of Canterbury. Dave provides all sorts of interesting historical facts about the town in his walking guide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Higham Ferrers town centre walk can be found here: https://northamptonshirewalks.co.uk/northamptonshire-town-village-walks/walk-28-higham-ferrers-town-centre/.

3. Moulton Village Walk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Distance: 1.4 miles (2.3km).

Time to walk: 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a very easy walk as it is flat and all on hard surfaces.

Moulton was once a Royal Hunting Park, which supplied Northampton castle with food and timber. The village’s main trade was based around agriculture and lacemaking and it still maintains its links with the agricultural industry at Moulton College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This route will take you past the site of the village’s manor and historic houses, including those belonging to the estate of Lady Wantage, who founded the British Red Cross Society and even our own Abington Park.

This is, overall, a charming walk that is perfect for if you want an easy hard-surface walk away from the mud but take in lots of beautiful history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Moulton village walk can be found here: https://northamptonshirewalks.co.uk/northamptonshire-town-village-walks/walk-137-moulton-village-walk-how-beautiful/.

4. Wollaston Village Walk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Distance: 2 miles (3.22km)

Time to walk: Just over one hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is another easy walk that is all on hard paths in a village where the famous Dr Martens boots were made until 2003.

This walk starts at the Wollaston Inn and you will have a fun time spotting all the village’s green commemorative plaques including one for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation, the village’s first coffee house and reading room in 1893 and Wollaston’s first shoe factory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a story behind every green plaque you see. Spot them all and learn the history behind them on this exhilarating winter walk.

The Wollaston village walk can be found here: https://northamptonshirewalks.co.uk/northamptonshire-town-village-walks/walk-80-wollaston-village-walk-who-are-you/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Rushden Town Centre

Time to walk: Just over one hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Distance: Approximately 1.5 miles (2.41km).

This walk is also all on flat and hard surfaces and there are plenty of cafes to stop by for hot drinks and refreshments. The trail was originally put together by Rushden Heritage to celebrate local people within the town so, like on the Wollaston walk, you will be able to spot plaques that tell a story of the town’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This route will take you past the town’s Art Deco building and - now bear with me on this - into ASDA, where you will see a historic plaque in the Pot Noodle aisle… I will say no more.

You will also get to see the birthplace of famous Rushden writer, H. E. Bates, who wrote The Darling Buds of May and Love for Lydia.

Advertisement Hide Ad