Bloomin marvellous open gardens scheme launches for hospice

As part of Open Gardens, this year sponsored by Graf UK, residents in local towns and villages open their gardens to the public to raise money for Katharine House.

Each year hundreds of visitors enjoy a stroll around beautiful gardens in the local area, enjoying sights such as arboretums, water features, floral borders, orchards, plantings and a whole host more.

The Open Gardens scheme has been a huge success over the years, raising tens of thousands of pounds for our patients and their families as well as the upkeep of our own beautiful garden here at Katharine House.

KHH staff roseann Thompson and Rachel Burns get ready for the Open Gardens scheme

Among those taking part this year include residents from Middleton Cheney. Gardener Richard one of the gardens opening up in Middleton Cheney said: “It’s a great way to meet people. It’s a real community activity, where the village can come together to open their gardens for everyone to enjoy, while also supporting a wonderful local charity. It is always a lovely relaxing afternoon for the hosts and visitors.”

Other locations taking part in the Open Gardens scheme this year include, Culworth, Chipping Norton, Broughton Grange, South Newington, Adderbury and Katharine House’s very own hospice.

Community Engagement Manager for KHH Roseann Thompson said: “The Open Gardens for Katharine House has given a vast amount of pleasure to thousands of people over the years and are also a great opportunity for people to show off their gardening handywork!”

“We are so grateful to our supporters who are generously opening their gardens to the public to raise money for Katharine House. looking forward to seeing how the gardens have developed over the last year, and being introduced to new ones too.”

Katharine House provides specialist palliative care for adults with life-limiting conditions across South Northamptonshire and North Oxfordshire, relying on generous donations from local businesses and its local community.