26 Breathtaking photographs that show Northamptonshire's beauty

On World Photography Day, we asked our readers to send in their photos that show just how spectacular our county is

By Megan Hillery
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 1:37 pm
Northamptonshire is home to picturesque rolling countryside, beautiful buildings and wonderful wildlife.

We asked our readers to send in photographs that show off just how spectacular our county is on World Photography Day (Thursday, August 19).

We received over 500 submissions that capture everything from boats on the Grand Union Canal, the grand Guildhall in Northampton town centre and concealed nature beauty spots.

Nonetheless, here are 26 of our favourite photographs that showcase Northamptonshire's beauty:

1. Cascading staircase waterfall at Sywell Country Park

Photo by Dave Currey

2. The sky through the trees at Abington Park

Photo by Sam Robinson

3. The Guildhall

Photo by Lewis Horne

4. Sunset at Pitsford Nature Reserve

Photo by Carl Everitt

