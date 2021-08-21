26 Breathtaking photographs that show Northamptonshire's beauty

Northamptonshire is home to picturesque rolling countryside, beautiful buildings and wonderful wildlife.
We asked our readers to send in photographs that show off just how spectacular our county is on World Photography Day (Thursday, August 19).
We received over 500 submissions that capture everything from boats on the Grand Union Canal, the grand Guildhall in Northampton town centre and concealed nature beauty spots.
Nonetheless, here are 26 of our favourite photographs that showcase Northamptonshire's beauty:
Page 1 of 7