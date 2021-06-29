19 photos of cute baby animals taken in Northamptonshire that will make you go 'awww'
If you need a reason to smile right now, take a look at these adorable pictures of baby animals photographed around the county
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 10:30 am
If there is one thing on your news feed that is guaranteed to cheer you up, it's a picture of a small, cute, fluffy animal.
With spring not so long gone, we asked our readers to share their best photographs of baby animals they have spotted across Northamptonshire
We received dozens of pictures of pets, farm animals and wildlife and we managed to narrow it down to 19 photographs of the cutest baby animals in the county.
Here they are:
