Northamptonshire residents encouraged to nominate a charity to receive a festive financial boost
For 12 days in the lead up to Christmas the specialist financial services group is giving £1,000 to ten charities each day - with 120 charities in total benefitting from a festive financial boost.
Nominations are now open and Northamptonshire residents are being encouraged to nominate a cause they care about to give them a chance of receiving a share of the award money.
Draws will take place every weekday between 1st – 18th December and nominating is easy using the online form at www.movementforgood.com. Winners are drawn at random and the more times a charity is nominated the more chance it has of being selected.
Last year more than 2,000 people from Northamptonshire nominated good causes to receive an award, resulting in Home-Start Kettering Area landing a donation.
Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, said: “We’re delighted to be giving away another £120,000 in valuable donations to causes around the country. We know that charities across the country are struggling, and for many the festive season is a critical time. We’re asking residents to take a few minutes of their time to nominate a cause they especially care about.
“Benefact Group is the third largest corporate donor in the UK and has an ambition to be the biggest. Owned by a charity, all of its available profits go to good causes, and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give. We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do and we’re looking forward to seeing how this financial boost will change lives for the better.”
Benefact Group has donated over £200million to charitable causes since 2014 and has been recognised as the third biggest corporate giver in the UK. The organisation aims to reach £250million in donations by 2025.
Earlier this year, 300 £1,000 awards were donated followed by £480,000 of larger grants in October.
Movement for Good is funded by EIO plc, part of the Benefact Group.