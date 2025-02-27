A groundbreaking new podcast ‘The Toxic Waste Scandal’ will bring new focus to the shocking true story behind a cluster of birth deformities in Corby.

Made by local BBC journalists, the audio series drops next week following of a Netflix dramatisation of the same dark episode in Corby’s history.

It looks at the 2009 toxic waste high court in which local families took the council to court after its botched reclamation of the steelworks left 19 babies with birth deformities.

Journalists Tim Wheeler and Sarah-Jane Muddiman have spent months painstakingly uncovering parts of the scandal that have previously gone unreported.

Among those interviewed are people who still believe the council was not responsible for the scandal.

Podcast narrator George Taylor was one of those children who was born with a defect. He has a deformed thumb and forefinger. His mum and dad ran the Kings Arms at Weldon before he was born in 1992.

The podcast tells his story, as well as those of other children involved in the harrowing real-life battle faced by the families.

It sheds light on their struggle for justice and the impact of the environmental negligence on their lives.

In the 1970s, Corby's massive steelworks employed around 10,000 people, transforming the town into a single-industry hub. But, after years of recession, the costly and unprofitable steelworks closed down in 1980. Consequently, Corby faced the worst unemployment crisis in England.

To revive the town, Corby Council secured millions of pounds in government grants and devised a grand plan. They purchased the wasteland left by the steelworks and paid contractors to clean up the hazardous materials. During the cleanup, residents began to complain about mud on the roads, dust in their lungs, and a metallic taste in the air as lorries transported waste to the site tip, ‘Deene Quarry’ – now the site of the closed-down speedway.

In 2010, Corby Borough Council admitted to making mistakes in the cleanup process, and many families reached out-of-court settlements after claiming their children were born with deformities due to the contaminated air.

This new eight-part series from BBC Local launches on BBC Sounds on Tuesday (March 4).

The series recounts his the Taylors’ journey. It took 10 years for the case to reach the High Court, where in a landmark ruling the judge accepted that airborne contaminants could have caused the birth defects. The court heard that George's mother, Fiona, had inhaled potentially toxic particles while working with his father, Brian, at the pub where dusty workers from the clean-up would go.

For George, it offers a chance to truly understand his family’s history for the first time. Their story is also the story of a town at a pivotal moment in the country's industrial history and even attracted the attention of the American legal campaigner Erin Brockovich, who followed George’s story.

George said: "All this happened to me and the others when we were just babies. Once I was out of special care, Mum and Dad moved me 500 miles North to Aberdeen and since then I’ve never had the chance to really understand what happened in Corby that left me and other kids the way we are. Even if people know this story – I think they’ll be surprised by what we found. It’s been an eyeopener.”

The podcast features rare interviews with key figures, including the barrister Stephen Grime QC who led the council's controversial fight against the Corby mums, and one of the most important men on the cleanup team who still believes they did a good job. Neither have ever spoken publicly before and both still believe passionately that the council should have won this case.

Northants Telegraph reporter Kate Cronin, who has worked in the town for two decades and was at the historic high court ruling, is also interviewed for the series.

Chris Burns, Local Audio Commissioning Controller, said: “This is exactly the kind of story that BBC Local excels at, shedding a light on experiences of ordinary people, who wouldn’t normally have a voice. It’s a story that deserves a wider audience, because it’s important and we hope people find it as fascinating as we do.”

The Toxic Waste Scandal will be available as a box set on Tuesday 4 March on BBC Sounds.