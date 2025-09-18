The house has driveway parking | Purplebricks

This detached family home in a popular part of Wellingborough offers four bedrooms, generous living space and a large rear garden

On one of Wellingborough’s most popular developments, this four bedroom detached family home offers both space and style, with easy access to schools, green spaces and excellent transport links.

With a guide of offers in excess of £355,000, it’s an attractive opportunity for families looking for more room in a great location.

The family kitchen is very spacious | Purplebricks

This detached home is designed with family living in mind. It has two generous reception rooms, a bright conservatory that flows into the garden, and a spacious kitchen/diner perfect for meals and entertaining.

At a glance Four bedrooms with master ensuite Two reception rooms plus conservatory Kitchen/diner and guest W/C Spacious rear garden Driveway and garage

Upstairs, the master bedroom comes with its own ensuite, while three further well-sized bedrooms share the family bathroom. Outside, the property boasts a large rear garden, a driveway with ample parking, and a garage for storage or extra space.

