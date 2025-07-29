The house has four bedrooms and two reception rooms | Purplebricks

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Well-proportioned four-bedroom detached family home in Wellingborough featuring two reception rooms, conservatory, and spacious garden.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nestled within one of Wellingborough’s most sought-after residential developments, this impressive four-bedroom detached family home offers a perfect blend of modern convenience and classic charm. Priced at offers in excess of £355,000, this property is ideal for families seeking space, comfort, and excellent access to local amenities.

The location is a real highlight, with the town centre, train station, supermarkets, parks, and playing fields all within easy reach. For commuters, the nearby A45 dual carriageway provides swift connections to M1 Junction 15 and the popular Rushden Lakes leisure and retail park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside, the home features four well-proportioned bedrooms, including a master suite with its own en-suite bathroom, offering privacy and added comfort. The property also boasts two spacious reception rooms, perfect for family living and entertaining guests. A bright conservatory adds an extra dimension to the living space, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor areas.

The rooms are all a decent size | Purplebricks

The spacious kitchen/diner forms the heart of the home, designed for family meals and socialising. There is also a convenient guest WC on the ground floor for visitors.

Outside, a driveway leads to a garage, providing ample parking and storage space. The sizeable rear garden offers a private and tranquil outdoor area, ideal for relaxing or entertaining.

This attractive family home benefits from its pleasant surroundings and fantastic transport links, making it a rare opportunity in a highly desirable location. Viewing is strongly recommended and can be arranged 24/7 via Purplebricks.

Canva Get beach-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Sunshine, selfies and holiday cocktails – summer is here, and so are all the moments you’ll want to capture with a glowing smile. Whether you’re jetting off for a beach escape or heading to a sunny staycation, MySweetSmile can help you look your best. This UK best-seller offers peroxide-free, gentle whitening that works its magic without harsh ingredients or faff. Their powder is perfect for whitening before take-off, while the handy on-the-go pen is great for keeping your smile photo-ready poolside. Shop the full MySweetSmile summer-ready range here.

Canva Uncover your family’s hidden connections with an exclusive MyHeritage DNA kit £ 29.00 Buy now Buy now Every generation, your family tree branches wider — yet most of your extended relatives are strangers to you. A DNA test can help change that. MyHeritage DNA doesn’t just estimate your ethnic makeup; it connects you to real living relatives and uncovers the stories of your ancestors’ journeys. From Viking roots in Orkney to Sephardic Jewish heritage, or even surprise half-siblings, your DNA holds the key to discovering the family you never knew you had.