‘We are not just building houses, we are creating homes’ - Northamptonshire campaign launch

‘We are not just building houses, we are creating homes’ – that is the message at the heart of a new campaign launched in Northamptonshire this week.

Hanwood Park, at the eastern edge of Kettering in Barton Seagrave, was first given outline planning approval in 2010. This approval expired in 2021 but at this week’s North Northants Council Planning Committee there was unanimous approval for the remaining phases of the outline planning at Hanwood Park.

Hanwood Park’s team is now putting a spotlight on the Northamptonshire development and celebrating its residents and successes with the launch of the new #HomeIsHanwood campaign to reinforce its vision.

Chris Langdon, Project Director, said: “Home is a place in which you feel safe and secure, connected to your community and where you feel you can achieve your aspirations. At Hanwood Park we are creating a safe and secure development, with a close and connected community at its heart. That is why we wanted to take this moment to celebrate everything that has been achieved as well as look to the future.

“The main purpose of Hanwood Park is to establish a place in which people can thrive and flourish and the way we are doing this is by creating homes and an infrastructure that connects our residents to their local communities and environment.”

To launch the new #HomeIsHanwood campaign the team at Hanwood Park have commissioned a new film, interviewed residents and are inviting people to pledge their support and leave their comments via an online Pledge Wall here: https://bit.ly/HPPledgeWall

Chris added: “When you feel safe, when you feel supported, when you feel connected and when you have the energy created by these connections, that is when you feel part of the community and your house really becomes a home. That is what we are doing at Hanwood Park and why we have launched this new campaign.”

The #HomeIsHanwood campaign has five key themes:

· Community: A place that is welcoming and accessible to all with an empowered community to guide long-term stewardship.

· Connectivity: Ensuring that Hanwood Park is connected physically, socially and economically connected to Kettering and surrounding areas.

· Creativity: An aspiration to be forward looking and progressive alongside the creation of employment opportunities, investment and innovative partnerships.

· Safety and Security: The establishment of homes and places that provide a secure foundation for flourishing lives in an open and welcoming environment.

· Health and Wellbeing: A place that recognises the importance of the connections to each other and the natural world and encourages active and healthy lifestyles.

Hanwood Park is already home to 3,000 residents and, when completed, will be home to around 15,000.

When completed Hanwood Park will include up to 5,500 new homes, as well as schools, shops, community buildings, employment spaces, leisure facilities, parks and woodlands.