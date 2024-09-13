Vistry Group signs contract to bring 84 new homes to Northampton

Vistry Group, the UK’s leading provider of mixed-tenure homes, has exchanged contracts for the purchase of a 7.48-acre brownfield site on Harlestone Road, Northampton, to build 84 much-needed homes.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site, previously home to a brick works and a garage, will be transformed into 84 high-quality family homes following the purchased through Savills.

The new £20m development to the northwest of Northampton, is planned to grow into a thriving community of one- and two-bedroom maisonettes and apartments, and two-, three-, four-bedroom homes, provide housing opportunities for those on lower incomes with great links to the town centre and good schools whilst retaining the surrounding tree belt and woodland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the houses will be constructed using modern methods of construction, with timber frame panels produced at the Vistry Works factory in Bardon, Leicestershire. This will improve the sustainability and speed of the construction process, as well as reducing disruption for the local community. Each home built using these panels emits 14,460kg CO2e less than a traditional brick-and-block house.

84 homes on Harlestone Road

Andy Reynolds, Managing Director of Vistry South East Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to have secured the land to build these much-needed family homes in Northampton, demonstrating our commitment to planning high-quality communities that meet the diverse housing needs of individual areas.”

Olivia Haslam, Associate Director in the development team at Savills in Nottingham, says: “The sale of the site now creates a significant pipeline to address housing need in the area which will deliver sustainable homes and benefit the local community for generations to come. Vistry has a proven track record in delivering high quality living accommodation and this new development, subject to planning, will help create a new community which benefits from great links to town centre amenities and good schools nearby.”

A full planning application for the 84 homes is in development and is expected to be submitted later in the year with a view to starting work in 2025.