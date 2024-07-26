VIP event showcases new homes at Bovis Homes @ Priors Hall Park in Corby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A VIP event was held at Bovis Homes @ Priors Hall Park in Corby on Wednesday 17 July to mark the opening of two new show homes.

Homebuilder Vistry Group is building 151 homes under its Bovis Homes brand at the development and has recently launched two show homes in the five-bedroom Yew and four-bedroom Aspen house styles.

Councillor Lora Lawman who is chairman of North Northamptonshire Council, and Vistry East Anglia managing director Fraser Hopes attended the VIP event, which also welcomed members Grayham Stray, Jo Turner, Pat Mares and Michael Wensley of Priors Hall Park Neighbourhood Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bovis Homes development is part of the 5,325-home Priors Hall Park consortium project, which is planned to include new schools, shops, and community facilities, as well as public open space and sports pitches.

The official opening the new show home and sales office at Priors Hall Park.

Nic Chapman, regional sales and marketing director for Vistry East Anglia, said: “The VIP event was a great occasion to showcase the beautiful homes we are building here at Bovis Homes @ Priors Hall Park, in Corby.

“There was a lot of interest and buzz about the show homes and it is wonderful to now be able to welcome potential buyers in to see how they look.

“The Yew and the Aspen are incredibly spacious, luxurious properties that are perfectly designed for the way people want to live and enjoy life now. Expert interiors teams have created stunning room settings that I’m sure will inspire people to think about what it would be like to live here and how the homes could work for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Wakefield, development director for Urban&Civic at Priors Hall Park, said: “Bovis’ new show homes are a welcome addition to our development and are well worth visiting.

“Priors Hall Park is already home to an established community that ensures residents have an inspiring setting on their doorstep and a great house to make their home. The two new zones of Priors Hall Park are really taking shape with people now moving in and more green spaces, play areas and woodland walks set to open in 2024.”

The first of the homes are now released for sale at Bovis Homes @ Priors Hall Park with the first residents expected to be able to move in later this year.

The wider development facilities that are complete include one of the three planned primary schools, a nursery and the Corby Business Academy. A district centre, featuring a Sainsbury’s Local, a dental practice, pharmacy, café and veterinary practice, has also opened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There’s currently a choice of two, three and four-bedroom Bovis Homes houses available to reserve at Priors Hall Park, with prices starting from £250,000.

Selected properties are available at the development under the Own New Rate Reducer scheme which allows first-time buyers and home movers to access lower mortgage rates over an initial fixed term, usually two or five years.