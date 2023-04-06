News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
25 minutes ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
28 minutes ago Most expensive place to buy a seaside home in Britain revealed
1 hour ago Your smart watch can reveal signs of heart failure, study says
3 hours ago Maundy Thursday 2023 - when is it and how it’s celebrated
15 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest

Top 10 garden centres across Northamptonshire, according to Google reviews

It’s the time of year to turn our attention to our lovely gardens...

By Mia Wallis
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:37 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 09:38 BST

With the weather getting warmer, and days getting longer, a visit to the garden centre is a great daytime activity.

Here are the best in Northamptonshire, all rated 4.5 or above on Google Reviews.

Here are some of the best garden centres in Northamptonshire...

1. Best garden centres in Northamptonshire

Here are some of the best garden centres in Northamptonshire... Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Coming in at an average of 5 stars on Google, ‘Not Another Jungle isn’t your typical garden centre, but is still a place for plant enthusiasts and avid gardeners. The store has been hailed by one customer as “The best plant shop in the UK by far! Excellent selection of indoor plants. Tony, the founder of the business is super knowledgeable and friendly.”

2. Not Another Jungle - 9 George Row, Northampton, NN1 1DF

Coming in at an average of 5 stars on Google, ‘Not Another Jungle isn’t your typical garden centre, but is still a place for plant enthusiasts and avid gardeners. The store has been hailed by one customer as “The best plant shop in the UK by far! Excellent selection of indoor plants. Tony, the founder of the business is super knowledgeable and friendly.” Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Photo Sales
Cramden Nursery has been serving the people of Northampton since the First World War, with its slogan “Where growing plants is a way of life”. “Absolutely fantastic, it’s almost impossible to walk out empty-handed”, one reviewer beamed, contributing to their 4.8 average.

3. Cramden Nursery - Harborough Road North, Northampton, NN2 8LU

Cramden Nursery has been serving the people of Northampton since the First World War, with its slogan “Where growing plants is a way of life”. “Absolutely fantastic, it’s almost impossible to walk out empty-handed”, one reviewer beamed, contributing to their 4.8 average. Photo: Cramden

Photo Sales
This Northants 4.7 star garden centre is an independent business that prides itself in growing a huge majority of its own plant stock. “Great plants, garden needs, must haves etc. and everything beautifully organised. Helpful friendly staff. The best plant centre I have been to”, a visitor commented.

4. Richard’s Plants - West Lodge Farm Back Lane, Pipewell Road, Desborough, NN14 2SH

This Northants 4.7 star garden centre is an independent business that prides itself in growing a huge majority of its own plant stock. “Great plants, garden needs, must haves etc. and everything beautifully organised. Helpful friendly staff. The best plant centre I have been to”, a visitor commented. Photo: Richard's Plants

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
NorthamptonshireGoogle