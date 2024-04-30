Tilia Homes launches first ‘Zero Bills’ homes in Northampton powered by Octopus Energy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The local community came together for the launch of Tilia Homes’ brand new homes, which are part of the world-first ‘Zero Bills’ proposition, powered by Octopus Energy.

As well as being an opportunity for residents and pupils to find out more about the ultra-energy efficient homes, pupils enjoyed an opportunity to sit and enjoy the features of an electric car.

The children also took the opportunity to ask the Tilia Homes and Octopus Energy teams insightful questions about eco living and what they can do more to protect and look after the planet.

The school’s eco committee was also presented with a cheque for £250 towards new initiatives to promote recycling and energy saving.

Lizzie Burda, Sales and Marketing Director, comments: “We all had a wonderful day with the local community and pupils of Hardingstone Academy. What a pleasure to welcome such bright and caring young people, who demonstrate a real desire and passion to look after our planet!

“The Tilia Homes and Octopus Energy teams enjoyed showing the children the different energy efficient features of the homes as well as sharing some eco-conscious giveaways and some homemade woodfire cooked pizza! It was a fantastic event, and we’d like to thank Octopus Energy, too, for joining us.”

The three- and four-bedroom houses, available at Landimore Park development, in Northampton, are installed with cutting-edge, green technology including roof-mounted solar panels, air-source heat pumps and a home battery. Octopus Energy’s technology platform, Kraken, connects to the clean energy devices installed in the home and optimises their energy usage to deliver a zero bill.

