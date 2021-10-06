The ultimate dream home: Northamptonshire farmhouse complete with stunning views, hot tub and a wine room

Field Farmhouse is surrounded by countryside and sits halfway between the Northamptonshire villages of Dingley and Brampton Ash.

The property orginially dates back to the 1800s and formed part of the Althorp Estate. It has been refurbished and substantially extended by the current owners to add a new ‘wing’, creating a 61 ft modern, glazed kitchen, living and entertaining room, flooded with light through contemporary three tier sliding doors, large roof lights and floor to ceiling picture windows framing stunning views to Brampton Ash church to one side and out across the valley to the other.

Highlights of Field Farmhouse include open fireplaces, converted basement with wine room with mood lighting, glasshouse, five bedrooms, dressing rooms, en-suites, separate apartment and landscape gardens.

Outside there are lime trees, south facing deck and a hot tub with with colour flow lighting and a built in bluetooth speaker, set in the perfect location for an uninterrupted sunset.

Field Farmhouse is currently on the market for offers in excess of £2,750,000, marketed by agents King West of Market Harborough via rightmove.

