A £1.65 million Northamptonshire home has been added to the market and it includes extensive gardens, a lake and a fountain.
The detached property in Gayton has seven bedrooms a gated driveway, a double garage, outbuildings and 4.73 acres of gardens and paddock with countryside views.
Inside there is a reception hall, five reception rooms, a kitchen and breakfast room with adjoining boot room and utility room.
The master suite has a dressing room and en suite shower room. There are six further double bedrooms, one with en suite shower room, and a main family bathroom.
Agents say: “The property has over 4,565 sq ft. of versatile, high specification accommodation.
"Set back from the road and accessed by automatic gates to a gravelled drive, the property is in a rural setting with far reaching views.
"The plot extends to 4.73 acres of garden and paddock. The garden has an ornate lake with a water fountain, and a summer house and gazebo.”
There are also two outbuildings that could be converted to stables for equestrian use.
Take a look inside this Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.
(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).