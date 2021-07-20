Take a look around this huge £2.5m village property complete with swimming pool, ballroom and library in Northamptonshire

An impressive property described by the agents as have 'scale and opulent finishes' has gone onto the Northamptonshire property market this week.

The Rectory in Arthingworth has five bedrooms, four bathroom and sits within 24 acres of garens, paddocks and a swimming pool.

Sitting on the edge of this Northamptonshire village the property dates from around 1915 and has been in private ownership since the 1980s. It was extended in around 2011 and offers 10,000 square feet of accommodation.

There are two annexes, offices and garages for 12 cars. There is also a ballroom, library and vaulted marbled floored entrance stairwell hallway.

The Rectory is on the market with a guide pride of £2,450,000 and is being marketed by agents Savills in Stamford via rightmove.

