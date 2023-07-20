Take a look around this Georgian former rectory on the edge of a Northamptonshire village for £2,850,000

The property has paddocks, stables, a swimming pool and tennis court

This Georgian former rectory is set within beautiful gardens and has views of the village church as well as paddocks, stables and a swimming pool.

The house, which comes with a price tag of £2,850,000, sits on the edge of Twywell near Kettering.

James Abbot, head of residential sales at Savills in Stamford, told this newspaper: “This handsome former rectory is a perfectly sized country house that is set within fantastic gardens and enjoys peace and tranquility on the edge of the pretty village of Twywell.”

Set behind private gates and a long sweeping driveway, the front door opens from a wide terrace spanning the house frontage into a wide and inviting entrance hallway which accesses the four reception rooms.

The drawing room is beautiful and impressively proportioned, with a deep bay with French doors within to, and views over, the gardens.

The spacious family kitchen breakfast room has plenty of room for informal dining.

There is also a pantry, laundry and utility rooms, with two ground floor cloakrooms.

The first floor landing provides access to the elegant principal bedroom suite and two further double bedrooms, one Jack & Jill to the family bathroom.

An inner landing hallway leads to three further bedrooms and a second full-suite family bathroom.

The second floor would be perfect for teenage children or visiting guests, with three further double bedrooms (one en suite) and a further family shower room.The gardens wrap around the house and are beautifully presented with landscaped lawns, deep flowering borders and mixed deciduous trees.

There is also a heated swimming pool, within the walled compound to a stone barn and tennis court.

The grounds extend to about 4.3 acres in total.

