News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Glebe House, TwywellGlebe House, Twywell
Glebe House, Twywell

Take a look around this Georgian former rectory on the edge of a Northamptonshire village for £2,850,000

The property has paddocks, stables, a swimming pool and tennis court
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:54 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 11:55 BST

This Georgian former rectory is set within beautiful gardens and has views of the village church as well as paddocks, stables and a swimming pool.

The house, which comes with a price tag of £2,850,000, sits on the edge of Twywell near Kettering.

James Abbot, head of residential sales at Savills in Stamford, told this newspaper: “This handsome former rectory is a perfectly sized country house that is set within fantastic gardens and enjoys peace and tranquility on the edge of the pretty village of Twywell.”

Set behind private gates and a long sweeping driveway, the front door opens from a wide terrace spanning the house frontage into a wide and inviting entrance hallway which accesses the four reception rooms.

The drawing room is beautiful and impressively proportioned, with a deep bay with French doors within to, and views over, the gardens.

The spacious family kitchen breakfast room has plenty of room for informal dining.

There is also a pantry, laundry and utility rooms, with two ground floor cloakrooms.

The first floor landing provides access to the elegant principal bedroom suite and two further double bedrooms, one Jack & Jill to the family bathroom.

An inner landing hallway leads to three further bedrooms and a second full-suite family bathroom.

The second floor would be perfect for teenage children or visiting guests, with three further double bedrooms (one en suite) and a further family shower room.The gardens wrap around the house and are beautifully presented with landscaped lawns, deep flowering borders and mixed deciduous trees.

There is also a heated swimming pool, within the walled compound to a stone barn and tennis court.

The grounds extend to about 4.3 acres in total.

For more information about the property visit the Savills website

The Georgian former rectory is set within fantastic gardens

1. Glebe House, Twywell

The Georgian former rectory is set within fantastic gardens Photo: Savills

Photo Sales
The house is set within beautiful landscaped gardens

2. Glebe House, Twywell

The house is set within beautiful landscaped gardens Photo: Savills

Photo Sales
An aerial shot of the grounds

3. Glebe House, Twywell

An aerial shot of the grounds Photo: Savills

Photo Sales
A perfect spot for hosting outside

4. Glebe House, Twywell

A perfect spot for hosting outside Photo: Savills

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:GeorgianNorthamptonshireSavillsKetteringStamford