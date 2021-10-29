A Tudor-style country house in a picturesque Northamptonshire village has been added to the market for £1.8 million.

The four-bed, link-detached home in Brixworth is stone built and dates back to the 1990s.

Outside, there is around two acres of land, a large patio and stunning views of a neighbouring vineyard and the countryside of the Brampton Valley.

The interior extends to around 5,600 square feet providing four to five bedroomed accommodation with three suites and reception rooms.

Inside is designed on a grand scale with a vaulted ceiling and a Minstrels gallery. There is also a glazed atrium and bridge to a south facing balcony.

The kitchen and breakfast room is 30 feet long.

All of this could be yours for £1.8 million.

Take a look around the Northamptonshire property in the photographs below.

(Listed by Richard Greener and marketed by Rightmove).

1. Brixworth dream home This grand four to five bedroom house is on the market for 1.8 million. Photo: Richard Greener Photo Sales

