Swimming pool, snooker room, gym, sauna, cinema and outdoor barbecue hut - see inside this unique Northamptonshire £1.7m property

This village property sits behind electric gates in a 1.45 acre plot, complete with extensive leisure facilities.

On the market for a guide price of £1,750,000, this executive home in Chapel Close, Litchborough, has five double bedrooms, home offices, pond with waterfall and bridge, as well as a purpose built outdoor barbecure hut and terrace.

There is a unique indoor swimming pool, snooker, gym, cinema room and sauna.

The split grand central staircase leads to the first floor with access half way to the swimming pool terrace and the extensive master suite has its own dressing room, en-suite and private balcony terrace.

The property is on the market with agents Taylor Walsh, Milton Keynes via Rightmove.

