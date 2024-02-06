Staggering statistics from Corby estate agent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

According to the latest figures from local estate agent Belvoir, who have an office in George Street, house prices in the town have increased by 83% in the last 10 years.

Since 2011, the overall population has also increased by more than a third, with 73,781 people now living in Corby.

In the last five years there’s been 1,613 new homes built across the town, which equates to an average of 323 a year.

Belvoir Corby team

The average price for a property in the final quarter of 2023 was £287,782, down -1.2% year on year and -0.7% on the previous month.

Over the last 12 months there have been 685 property sales in Corby. This is a -46.4% change on the previous 12-month period.

More than two thirds of the properties sold went for £100,000-£250,000, but the average sales price was £224,394.

In the last three months, the most expensive property sold was in Caistor Road at £580,000 and Stephenson Way was the postcode with the most transactions.

The end of the year saw an eight per cent uptick in mortgage approvals, which is below the long term average but an 18% improvement on the start of 2023.

Belvoir Corby managing director Bobby Singh Braich said: “While we have certainly seen a boom in recent years, the housing market is starting to steady. For the first time in a long time, average house prices in the town have seen a slight downturn and it is good to see that mortgage approvals have improved in the last year.

“Getting on the property ladder is becoming less of a dream and more of a potential reality for some, and with the fantastic new builds that have gone up in the town over the past few years, even with the slow down, there is still plenty of choice out there for house hunters.”