Splash out on this stunning waterside property in Desborough

This stone-built six-bedroom detached property comes with more than an acre of grounds in a secluded gated location.
The entrance hall has a cloaks cupboard and cloakroom, and there is an office with underfloor heating overlooking the front garden.
The dining room has a window and doors to the rear. It has stairs to the first floor, and a mahogany bar with mirrored storage units behind and a seating area.
From the dining room, double doors lead into the conservatory and doors lead to the drawing room which has dual aspect French doors, a bay window, and a feature stone and brick inglenook fireplace with log storage.
There is also a kitchen/breakfast/family room with an adjoining utility room which connects to the games room and a second cloakroom. This area has annexe potential.
The first floor has four bedrooms, three with en suites, and a family bathroom with a five piece suite.
A further bedroom can be accessed from two of the other bedrooms and has previously been used as a dressing room. The master bedroom suite is on the second floor and fitted with air conditioning.
The kitchen with underfloor heating has a range of base and wall units by Charles Yorke with granite worktops.
Integrated appliances include an Aga and combination oven, a fridge, a freezer, a dishwasher, microwave and pull-out bin.
The central island unit has wine storage and a sink with mixer tap. The utility room has full height and base units, a stainless steel sink, and integrated appliances include a washing machine and tumble dryer.
Outside, a sliding electric gate gives access to the driveway to the house. To one side a bank slopes down to a stream with a path through a wooded area.
There is a wood store on one boundary with the garden continuing to the rear of the house where a terrace spans the full length of the property.
There is a detached double garage with adjacent single garage which both have electrically operated doors. There is also an outside WC and a two garden sheds/workshops.
This property, in Watermill Close, Desborough, is on the market for £1.35m through Michael Graham estate agents on Rightmove.