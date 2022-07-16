Soak in the countryside views around Finedon from your very own tower

You could be the queen of your own castle in this stunning former mill house in Finedon that has just gone on the market.

The £975,000 ironstone property in Station Road features its own castellated tower mill.

It was originally built in 1818 on the same site as a former mill built by local squire Sir John English Dolben. History confirms it only had a working life of 27 years before being damaged in a storm. In 1845 it was converted into a home by William Harcourt Isham Mackworth-Dolben and his initials appear on two stone shields that remain on the tower to the present day - WHI and MD.

The vendors have called the mill their home since 1963 when the mill tower underwent a full restoration along with the two original residential extensions demolished and re-built prior to its Grade II Listing on the June 9, 1970. The mill was further extended in 1991 with the addition of the sitting room and conversion of first floor above sitting and dining rooms to create an additional bedroom and games/playroom.

