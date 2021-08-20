Show homes open at Kettering housing development

A computer-generated image of how the homes will look at Hanwood Park

A housebuilder has opened two show homes at a development in Kettering.

Bellway is now welcoming visitors to its Hanwood Park development, a 167-home development off Barton Road.

It is building 133 properties for private sale and 34 affordable homes for rent or shared ownership at the development, which is at the western edge of the wider East Kettering scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sales director Luke Southgate said: “This is the first opportunity for anyone interested in buying a home at Hanwood Park to come down to the site and see what the development has to offer.

“Visitors will be able meet the sales team, find out more about the homes available, and take a look inside the two fully furnished showhomes so they can picture what it would be like to live here.”

The two showhomes at Hanwood Park are the Dingley and Rothwell house types.

Both homes feature an open-plan kitchen and dining area, a separate living room, downstairs cloakroom, and en suite to the main bedroom. The Rothwell also includes a utility room and two storerooms.

Luke said: “The first homes at Hanwood Park went on sale earlier this month and. The development is in a sought-after semi-rural location surrounded by acres of open countryside just a 10-minute drive from Kettering town centre.

“There has been a high level of interest ever since we announced our plans for Hanwood Park, and we expect that will only increase once people come along and see the site for themselves.”