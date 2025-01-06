Show home for sale at Northamptonshire development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading housebuilder David Wilson Homes is offering buyers the chance to purchase a former show home at the sought after Bertone Gardens development at Hanwood Park in Kettering.

Show homes feature high quality furniture and finishings including a top of the range kitchen and bathroom. As well as this, show homes are designed by professional interior designers, which means buyers may benefit from added extras such as carpets and curtains when you move in.

The Buckingham Special style home is an impressive family home spread across three floors. On the ground floor, residents can take advantage of a separate lounge, dining room and study, as well as an open plan kitchen and family area with connecting utility room.

Heading upstairs is a large family bathroom and two double bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefitting from an en suite and dressing area. An extra room can also be found on this level which can be utilised in a number of different ways.

DWSM - AH9_0510 - The kitchen in The Buckingham Special show home at Bertone Gardens

The top floor is home to a further two double bedrooms and a second large bathroom.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “The Buckingham Special is built with quality in mind and would be the ideal dream home for many people offering luxury with huge savings and bonuses.

“We are incredibly proud of the success we have seen at Bertone Gardens, which has proven to be incredibly popular, and I would encourage anyone interested to contact our sales team before it’s too late.”

Bertone Gardens at Hanwood Park is just a short drive away from Kettering town centre and Kettering Retail Park, boasting shops, restaurants, pubs and an Odeon cinema.

DWSM - AH9_0681 A - A typical street scene at Bertone Gardens featuring The Buckingham Special show home

The development also has excellent commuter links with the A14 and A6 nearby, as well as Kettering train station, which is less than three miles away and connects to London St Pancras in just an hour.