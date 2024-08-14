Rothwell estate agent strikes Gold

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Results Estate Agents in Rothwell are celebrating a remarkable achievement, having been awarded the GOLD winner for Sales by the British Property Awards for the second consecutive year.

This prestigious recognition highlights their commitment to excellence and high standards of customer service across Desborough, Rothwell, and Thrapston. The award reflects their dedication to providing outstanding service and maintaining a strong reputation within the local property market.

Anita Lovell, Owner Director of Results Estate Agents, expressed her pride in receiving the GOLD award, saying, "We are all very proud to receive this award in recognition for our hard work in supporting our clients by alleviating the stress of buying and selling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Whether you are interested in Sales or Lettings, you will be in safe hands." She added, "This is particularly special for us, as it’s also the second consecutive year we have won the GOLD award for Best Lettings Agent by the British Property Awards within the same areas."

Anita Lovell added, "In addition to these achievements, we have been selected by The Guild of Property Professionals to represent our area. This further validates our commitment to excellence and ensures that our clients receive the highest standard of service in both Sales and Lettings."