Revealed: The ten most popular areas in Northamptonshire to buy a house

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 10th Jul 2025, 10:06 BST
The ten most popular areas in Northamptonshire to buy a house have been revealed.

A popular property report has been created by Online Marketing Surgery and home renovation company, Spray Vue.

The report uses data from the Office for National Statistics, which looked at the total residential property sales for areas in Northamptonshire between October 2023 and September 2024.

Below are the top ten most popular areas in Northamptonshire to buy a house.

The most popular places to buy a house in the county have been revealed...

1. Top ten most popular areas of Northamptonshire to buy a house

The most popular places to buy a house in the county have been revealed... Photo: Maria Ziegler

Photo Sales
With 138 sales, Daventry North comes in at number ten on the list.

2. Daventry North

With 138 sales, Daventry North comes in at number ten on the list. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
In at number nine on the list is Kettering Town and West with 140 sales.

3. Kettering Town and West

In at number nine on the list is Kettering Town and West with 140 sales. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Earls Barton and Great Doddington takes eighth spot with 143 sales.

4. Earls Barton and Great Doddington

Earls Barton and Great Doddington takes eighth spot with 143 sales. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:NorthamptonshireOffice for National Statistics
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice