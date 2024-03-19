Put Pedal to the Metal: Northamptonshire homebuilder encourages pupils to cycle to school

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel is a national competition where schools compete to achieve the highest percentage of their pupils walking, using a wheelchair, scooting or cycling to school.

It aims to inspire pupils to make active journeys to school, improve air quality and to inform school children how such changes benefit the world. The competition is free to enter and open to all primary and secondary schools in the UK, with daily prizes to be won.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the most recent large scale survey carried out by YouGov and Sustrans in 2021, it was revealed that only 2% of children cycled to school, but 14% would like to. Figures also found that 30% of UK children are 'worried' and 29% are 'sad' that vehicles on our roads make up most greenhouse emissions in the UK.

DWSM - A typical street scene and cycle lane at Wendel View

Wendel View, located on the edge of the picturesque village of Wilby, is ideally situated, surrounded by parkland and rolling countryside with schooling options also nearby. Residents can therefore make use of the cycle and pedestrian friendly routes between the development and the surrounding area.

Residents at Overstone Gate can also take advantage of many walking and cycling routes, including a direct cycle path into the bustling villages of Moulton and Overstone, allowing for a healthy and sustainable way to travel.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re proud to be providing cycle paths at our Northamptonshire developments, allowing residents to have a safe and easy way to experience their local community and the surrounding areas to the fullest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Homebuyers can take a leisurely cycle around the developments, or they can use the routes to commute to work or school, reducing their carbon footprint and helping to live a more sustainable life.”

“We would like to wish everyone taking part in Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel by adapting their usual commute to school the very best of luck.”

For more information about Barratt Homes at Wendel View or Overstone Gate, please visit the website or call the sales team on 033 3355 8510.

For more information about David Wilson Homes at Wendel View or Overstone Gate, please visit the website or call the sales team on 033 3355 8486.