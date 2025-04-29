Two bedroom modern family home in Alice Gardens, Kettering for £210,000 - close to town centre and schools | Purple Bricks

Located on Alice Gardens in Kettering, this two-bedroom semi-detached house is on the market for £210,000.

This two-bedroom semi-detached house on Alice Gardens in Kettering is listed for £210,000 — and with its full renovation, spacious layout and stunning front and rear gardens, it's a perfect first-time buy or investment opportunity with no onward chain.

To see all the photos, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across two immaculately presented floors.

Inside, the property has been totally updated, featuring a spacious living area, a sleek kitchen and two well-proportioned bedrooms — all finished to a high standard. The front and rear gardens are both beautifully maintained, offering great outdoor space for relaxing or entertaining. Located in a quiet residential area, the home is also close to Kettering town centre, schools and transport links.

Alice Gardens, Kettering for £210,000 | Purple Bricks

At a glance

This two-bedroom semi-detached house in Kettering is listed for £210,000

Features include a fully renovated interior with a modern kitchen and spacious living area

Two well-appointed bedrooms and a stylish bathroom

Beautifully kept front and rear gardens

Freehold with no onward chain

Close to town centre, schools and local amenities

You’ll want to act quickly – fully renovated homes like this in Kettering don’t stay available for long.

