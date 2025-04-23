Priors Hall Park celebrates its 2,000th home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Urban&Civic is proud to mark a major milestone at Priors Hall Park, Corby, welcoming its 2,000th new homeowner to the thriving community.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jessica Sawford, a first-time buyer, has moved into her two-bedroom semi-detached home built by Davidsons Homes. To celebrate, Urban&Civic presented Jessica with a welcome hamper to commemorate the occasion.

Jessica shared her excitement:

“I love my new home. Priors Hall Park has such a lovely village feel - it's peaceful, surrounded by nature, and feels really well thought-out. The area looks beautiful and being able to walk straight into the open countryside while still having shops, parks, and everything I need so close by really gives me the best of both worlds.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Priors Hall Park's 2000th new home buyer Jessica Sawford

Now well into its second and third development zones, Priors Hall Park continues to evolve with exciting new amenities and green spaces. A new Village Green and play area, opened in 2024, has quickly become a central hub for residents, complete with landscaped surroundings and timber play equipment that echoes the popular play spaces throughout the community.

Residents are also enjoying access to an expanding network of walking trails through woodland, around ponds, and across open fields, reinforcing the Park’s strong connection with nature.

Next on the horizon is the launch of the Priors Hall Park Community App, designed to keep residents and visitors informed about local events, group activities, shop hours, special offers and more, all in one place.

For prospective buyers, the development offers a chance to explore ten stunning show homes across the site. Highlights include the striking five-bedroom Newstead show home by Davidsons Homes in Zone 3, as well as homes by Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, Bovis Homes, and Taylor Wimpey in Zones 2 and 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Priors Hall Park's 2000th new home buyer Jessica Sawford inside her new Davidsons Home

Nigel Wakefield, Development Director for Urban&Civic at Priors Hall Park, said:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jessica as our 2,000th new homeowner. It’s a significant milestone that reflects the strength of the community here and the appeal of what Priors Hall Park offers - beautiful homes, great amenities, and an exceptional natural setting. With more green spaces, woodland walks and play areas now open, there’s never been a better time to visit and see what life is like here.”

Already home to key facilities such as Priors Hall Park Primary School, Corby Business Academy, a district centre with nine shops and services, four large play areas, and a striking amphitheatre, the development is designed to grow with its community.

At completion, Priors Hall Park will include 5,325 homes, two additional primary schools, more sports pitches, formal green spaces, and further community infrastructure.

To learn more about life at Priors Hall Park or explore homes available now, visit: www.priorshallpark.co.uk