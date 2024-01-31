Platform agree deal for new homes in Desborough
Platform Housing Group are delivering the 140 homes across the next few years as part of the deal with Bellway Homes on their site named The Grange.
Of the affordable tenures available, 86 will be for social rent and 54 for shared ownership, where buyers purchase a share of a property and pay a subsidised rent on the remaining share – the deposits for which are based on the share purchased, not the full 100% value.
Platform’s Director of Land and Partnerships Michael Baggett said,
‘It’s fantastic to start this year as we ended the last one, announcing plans for more affordable housing. Our team has worked really to ensure we keep building homes for those who need them most and this offering alongside our partners Bellway will deliver some great options for the people of Desborough.’
More of the affordable homes will be delivered throughout the development at The Grange, which is due to be completed in 2031.