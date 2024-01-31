Platform agree deal for new homes in Desborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Platform Housing Group are delivering the 140 homes across the next few years as part of the deal with Bellway Homes on their site named The Grange.

Of the affordable tenures available, 86 will be for social rent and 54 for shared ownership, where buyers purchase a share of a property and pay a subsidised rent on the remaining share – the deposits for which are based on the share purchased, not the full 100% value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Platform’s Director of Land and Partnerships Michael Baggett said,

Construction has begun on new affordable housing in Desborough

‘It’s fantastic to start this year as we ended the last one, announcing plans for more affordable housing. Our team has worked really to ensure we keep building homes for those who need them most and this offering alongside our partners Bellway will deliver some great options for the people of Desborough.’