Plans submitted for later-living development in Glenvale Park

The lead developer at Glenvale Park has announced plans have been submitted for the final stage of the development’s first phase, which will create a much-needed, high-quality retirement living community in Wellingborough.

Located on land adjoining Cheyne Avenue and Niort Way, Glenvale Park LLP has announced the scheme will be operated by McCarthy Stone, the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities.

The development will deliver 53 thoughtfully designed one and two-bedroom retirement apartments exclusive to the over 60s. With well-maintained gardens and an elegant communal lounge, the scheme will provide ample space for regular social activities. For peace of mind, a House Manager will be on-site during office hours to help keep everything running smoothly, while each property will be fitted with a 24-hour emergency call system.

Homeowners at the development will also benefit from Glenvale Park’s wider amenity offering, which includes a Co-op, coffee shop, hairdressers and more within the newly-opened local centre. Local community organisations including Glenvale Park’s Residents’ Association and the North Wellingborough Anglican Church will provide further opportunities for retirees to integrate within the community, with a range of exciting events and initiatives throughout the year.

The planning submission follows a variety of essential amenities delivered in Phase 1 of the wider Glenvale Park development. Alongside hundreds of high-quality homes, facilities include the state-of-the-art Glenvale Park Primary School, four football pitches, a cricket pitch and a new retail hub.

Mark Best, Director of Midtown Capital Ltd, Managing Partner of Glenvale Park LLP, said: “From the beginning, Glenvale Park has aspired to leave a lasting legacy for the community that extends beyond the development and its homes. McCarthy Stone’s plans complement our vision for a vibrant, integrated community.

“With the planning application now submitted, it’s a great opportunity to reflect on the strong sense of community at Glenvale Park, which has been strengthened by its residents and local organisations.”

Matthew Serginson, Development Director from McCarthy Stone, commented: “We are committed to providing high-quality and well-managed retirement living apartments that are purposefully designed to promote meaningful social connections and community integration.

“Glenvale Park is an ideal setting for later living, with convenient access to a range of amenities and a vibrant, welcoming community in which new homeowners can thrive.”

Glenvale Park is located off Niort Way, Wellingborough, Northants NN8 6BW.