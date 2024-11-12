Persimmon Homes helps Northampton-based school look the part on the basketball court

By Taylor Robinson
Contributor
Published 12th Nov 2024, 10:33 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 11:56 GMT
A Northampton-based secondary school has received a boost in time for winter, thanks to a kit sponsorship by developer Persimmon Homes.

A Northampton School received the funding from the developer as part of its commitment to supporting the communities near to where it builds its homes.

Given to all pupils who are on the school’s basketball team, the kits provided by Persimmon will ensure that the pupils can look the part on the court during competitions and training.

Claire Dearsley, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “We’re proud to show our support to Northampton School. What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in.

"We’re always keen to lend a hand to schools to support the pupils’ learning and development.”

