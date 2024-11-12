Persimmon Homes helps Northampton-based school look the part on the basketball court

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Northampton-based secondary school has received a boost in time for winter, thanks to a kit sponsorship by developer Persimmon Homes.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northampton School received the funding from the developer as part of its commitment to supporting the communities near to where it builds its homes.

Given to all pupils who are on the school’s basketball team, the kits provided by Persimmon will ensure that the pupils can look the part on the court during competitions and training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire Dearsley, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “We’re proud to show our support to Northampton School. What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in.

"We’re always keen to lend a hand to schools to support the pupils’ learning and development.”